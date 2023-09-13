For a while now, we’ve been teasing about the arrival of a mega dessert chain here in BC.

D Spot Dessert Cafe, known for its elaborate waffle platters, decadent milkshake offerings, and fully loaded crepes, already has several locations in Ontario and Alberta with major plans to expand across the country.

Last summer, Dished shared that D Spot would be opening more than 25 locations around the country – six of which will be in BC.

After months of anticipation, the first BC location finally opened at 8555-120th Street, Unit 1, in Delta.

This location officially opened on August 14.

The brand also has plans to open locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, and Burnaby, which they anticipate will open sometime next year, Dished is told.

A Kelowna location is currently under construction.

D Spot has a massive sweets menu, with items ranging from milkshakes (in varieties like matcha, rose and pistachio, chai latte, and banana mango) and cakes (funfetti cake, anyone?) to waffles, pancakes, and so much more.

While the main thing here is the dessert, D Spot also has a menu of savoury eats, including pizza, poutine, and fully loaded hot dogs.

D Spot Dessert Cafe in Delta is open daily from 1 pm to midnight, and until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: 8555-120th Street, Unit 1, Delta

