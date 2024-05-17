Combine Cafe & Bar: Surrey's new farm-to-table dining experience

FoodRestaurant Openings

May 17 2024
Looking for your next meal out in Surrey? Look no further than Combine Cafe & Bar, the newest farm-to-table experience opening in the city.

“Combine Cafe & Bar is a new culinary experience at the heart of Downtown Surrey that embodies our community’s spirit,” the restaurant shared on its website. “It’s a return to agricultural roots and a celebration of the ingredients, experiences, and cultures that make this place unique.”

The new restaurant is located at 9873 King George Boulevard in Surrey, right by Holland Park.

A menu has yet to be released, but from what we’ve seen on the restaurant’s Instagram, you’ll find a wide variety of sandwiches, pastas, and desserts, all alongside a curated cocktail program.

 

A post shared by Combine Cafe & Bar (@combinecafebar)

Once open, Combine will operate seven days a week from 7 am until 10 pm.

Are you excited about this new farm-to-table experience? Let us know in the comments.

Combine Cafe & Bar

Address: 9873 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram

