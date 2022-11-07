6 Vancouver food events happening this week: November 7 to 13

It may only be the second week of November, but already we’re feeling the holiday spirit – especially when it comes to Vancouver’s upcoming food events.

From a weekly pop-up wine bar to Vancouver’s biggest Christmas market, this week is already shaping up to be jam-packed with delicious events you’re going to want to check out.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from November 7 to 13.

One-time only events

Dachi Dinner Series

This month, wine bar Dachi will host three different dinner series events, with one already behind us. The next edition will be an Alsace dinner on November 12. Each themed pairing will include five courses with pairings of cocktails, sake, wine, and more, depending on the evening. Tickets for each event are $160 per person.

When: November 12 at 6:30 pm

Where: Dachi, 2297 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $160 per person

Recurring events Bar Gobo “Joyride” Pop-Up View this post on Instagram A post shared by – Gobo (@bar.gobo) Bar Gobo’s first-ever pop-up event, Joyride will be led by the female team behind Burdock & Co. and will take place every Sunday in November, starting this Sunday. According to the bar’s press release for the event, we can expect a “carefree evening where wine flows, snacks satisfy hungry gourmands, and buzzy tunes set a lively vibe” – you can’t get much better than that. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Every Sunday in November from 6 pm until late

Where: Bar Gobo — 237 Union Street, Vancouver Alba Truffle Dinner at Acquafarina View this post on Instagram A post shared by acquafarina (@acquafarinavan) The fleeting, culinary elite white Alba truffle season is upon us, and to mark the occasion Vancouver Italian restaurant Acquafarina is hosting a limited dining series featuring the fungi. The exclusive chef-tasting menu will feature seven dishes using the Alba truffle, including bison ravioli with shaved truffle. Quantities are very limited per evening, and dinners must be booked in advance. When: Until November 12

Where: Acquafarina — 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $350 per person Vancouver Christmas Market 2022 The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market officially returns this week. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy. When: November 12 to December 24, from 4 pm to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one. When: Until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

With files from Daily Hive Staff

