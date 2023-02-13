Cofeteria opened its doors in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Riley Park not long ago, but the donut shop and cafe has already decided to pivot with an entirely new concept.

The 4363 Main Street spot was opened by the same folks behind the popular Bruncheria concept in New Westminster and the former Donuteria (which was also in New West).

As of January 23, fans of Donuteria were shocked when owners shared the news that the concept had been sold and would be rebranded; the new café, called Delicia Café & Bakery, is still in the works.

This major change to Donuteria coincided with Cofeteria’s major transformation as well, as the Main Street shop has remained closed for much of this year, leaving the community wondering what would happen to this space, too.

Several weeks ago, the people behind Cofeteria told us that they would be abandoning the donut business and instead embracing an entirely new concept: Cofeteria Italian Street Food.

Now, this new business endeavor has finally launched and we caught up with the owners to find out a bit more about what to expect.

“We always wanted to do authentic Italian Street Food – focused on the quality, using simple Italian recipes, made fresh to order, affordable, but trying to achieve the authentic taste that we know and we love,” Cofeteria tells Dished. “It’s like going to the best Italian restaurant in Vancouver for half the price.”

Cofeteria will only be open for lunch from Monday to Friday, serving dishes like Pizza alla Romana (“by the slice, like in Rome”), fresh pastas to go, Italian focaccia sandwiches (with cold cuts like mortadella and prosciutto), and Italian desserts made in-house.

Dessert options will include some Italian classics, like tiramisu, as well as other options like strawberry or pistachio versions of the layered dessert. Cofeteria will also offer “ricotta cheesecake or dolce della casa” as its signature dessert options.

As for what prompted the café’s huge shift in food offerings?

“We sold our donut business and we have more time to do what we always wanted, Italian fast-casual concept,” the owners tell us. “We realized that it’s hard to get a good quick lunch on Main Street – affordable but fresh.”

Cofeteria Italian Street Food, located at 4363 Main Street, is officially open again to the public from Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Cofeteria Italian Street Food

Address: 4363 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram