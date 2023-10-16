Cheap Eats Vancouver: Mitra Shawarma

If there’s a better late-night combination than beer and shawarma, we have yet to find it.

For those looking to experience this divine combination firsthand, look no further than Mitra Shawarma in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Conveniently attached to Uncle Abe’s, one of the city’s coziest bars, Mitra offers simple and unpretentious Mediterranean fare that won’t break the bank.

It’s also open until the wee hours of the morning all week long, making for that perfect midnight snack or after-work craving.

We visited for a late weekday dinner and came hungry for a taste of something classic.

The $15 chicken shawarma plate and ultra-cheap $10 falafel wrap immediately called out to us.

Those who are curious to try something a little more unconventional should check out their shawarma fries, which are highly sought after by locals and visitors alike.

Mitra is also notable for its veggie special, catering well to vegetarian diners.

The interior of the shop was small but comfortable, and our service was quick and friendly.

With a bottled iced tea on the side and tip included, the meal costs barely over $15 per person.

We also elected to pick up a pint of beer from Uncle Abe’s next door and enjoy both on the businesses’ shared patio.

The shawarma plate comes in a generous portion with chicken and rice, fresh tabbouleh, and salad with a raspberry vinaigrette.

The falafel wrap is more economical, but no less flavourful, with well-spiced falafel, several different sauces, and fresh additions like lettuce and tomato.

Both meals were well-seasoned and tasty, though those looking for a more filling meal rather than a snack should opt for the full plate.

As for our hunger levels, our selections suited us perfectly, and the saltiness of the falafel paired perfectly with the bitterness of the beer from next door.

It’s hard to beat the convenience of a shawarma shop with a built-in bar — or the other way around, depending on your perspective.

As it stands, a night out in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood isn’t complete without an after-hours stop at Mitra and Uncle Abe’s.

Just don’t be surprised if it becomes one of your permanent haunts.

Mitra Shawarma

Address: 3034 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-9820

Instagram