FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Long's Noodle House to reopen in new location in Richmond

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 16 2023, 5:59 pm
Long's Noodle House to reopen in new location in Richmond

We’ve waited a long time for this, but Long’s Noodle House will reopen in the Richmond Admiralty Centre Food Court, Dished has learned.

The restaurant closed down after a devastating fire earlier in May. The new location will be taking over where Trio’s Bistro used to operate.

Trio’s Bistro published on its public Facebook group about how excited it is for Long’s Noodle House to be taking over its former location.

Long's Noodle House

Trio Htb/Facebook

Long’s Noodle House is known for its traditional Shanghainese cuisine with classic items like dim sum, soups, fried rice, and noodle options. The restaurant was previously a staple at its original location in the Riley Park-Little Mountain neighbourhood.

There’s no official opening date for the new location but we’ll be sure to update you when there is one so be sure to check back here.

Long’s Noodle House

Address: 8700 McKim Way #2113, Richmond, BC V6X 3Z7

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop