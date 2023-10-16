Long's Noodle House to reopen in new location in Richmond
We’ve waited a long time for this, but Long’s Noodle House will reopen in the Richmond Admiralty Centre Food Court, Dished has learned.
The restaurant closed down after a devastating fire earlier in May. The new location will be taking over where Trio’s Bistro used to operate.
Trio’s Bistro published on its public Facebook group about how excited it is for Long’s Noodle House to be taking over its former location.
Long’s Noodle House is known for its traditional Shanghainese cuisine with classic items like dim sum, soups, fried rice, and noodle options. The restaurant was previously a staple at its original location in the Riley Park-Little Mountain neighbourhood.
There’s no official opening date for the new location but we’ll be sure to update you when there is one so be sure to check back here.
Long’s Noodle House
Address: 8700 McKim Way #2113, Richmond, BC V6X 3Z7