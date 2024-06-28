What's closed this Canada Day in Vancouver

Canada Day in Vancouver is filled with plenty of fun activities to do with friends and family, but like every holiday, some things will be closed.

If you’re planning any events this long weekend, it’s wise to stay current on what’s open and closed.

Should you need some last-minute supplies, keep in mind these spots are closed on Monday, July 1.

Costco

If you plan to do a barbecue with friends and family, stock up early! Their iconic hot dogs won’t be available at the last minute, so remember to buy everything you need ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience.

For those looking to pair their barbecue with alcoholic beverages, BC Liquor Stores has adjusted its hours for Canada Day. Check its website to find the opening and closing times for your nearest store.

Road closures

The City of Vancouver has posted online that the streets around Canada Place will be closed from June 29 to July 2 to facilitate the set-up and tear-down of Canada Together at Canada Place.

The affected roads include sections of Howe Street, Burrard Street, Thurlow Street, West Cordova Street, and Canada Place.

Reduced TransLink service

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, and you will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

Closed services:

West Coast Express

TransLink Customer Service Centre

Access Transit Customer Care Office

Lost Property Office

Travellers planning to use BC Ferries are advised to check the holiday schedules as extra sailings may be scheduled for the long weekend.

Some sailings may also be suspended. For example, the 6 am sailing from Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) will not be available.

Canada Post

According to its website, Canada Post will not deliver mail on Canada Day and will close its post office locations.

City Hall

City Hall will be closed from Saturday, June 29, to Monday, July 1, for the Canada Day weekend. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 2 at 8:30 am.

Community centres

City services such as community centres, public pools, and fitness centres will all have adjusted hours and various closures depending on the location across the long weekend, so check the hours here.

Banks

Most banks will be closed on Canada Day, so it’s a good idea to take care of any banking needs beforehand.

Vancouver Public Library

Almost all VPL locations across Vancouver will be closed on Monday. The only location that does not close on holidays is the Carnegie Branch, located at 401 Main Street.

What’s open?

Fear not! Plenty of spots will still be open, some with modified holiday hours.

Open:

Be sure to check out one of the many fireworks shows if you live in Metro Vancouver. Also, False Creek Ferries has announced that its Ferry Ballet is happening on Canada Day along the waterfront from Olympic Village to Granville Island.

Will you be doing anything for Canada Day this long weekend? Let us know in the comments below.