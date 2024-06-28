EventsNewsCanada Day

What's closed this Canada Day in Vancouver

Raxana Sun
Raxana Sun
|
Jun 28 2024, 6:34 pm
What's closed this Canada Day in Vancouver
Verin/Shutterstock | Hannamariah/Shutterstock

Canada Day in Vancouver is filled with plenty of fun activities to do with friends and family, but like every holiday, some things will be closed.

If you’re planning any events this long weekend, it’s wise to stay current on what’s open and closed.

Should you need some last-minute supplies, keep in mind these spots are closed on Monday, July 1.

Costco

costco

Costco/Shutterstock

If you plan to do a barbecue with friends and family, stock up early! Their iconic hot dogs won’t be available at the last minute, so remember to buy everything you need ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience.

For those looking to pair their barbecue with alcoholic beverages, BC Liquor Stores has adjusted its hours for Canada Day. Check its website to find the opening and closing times for your nearest store.

Road closures

traffic

LouiesWorld1/Shutterstock

The City of Vancouver has posted online that the streets around Canada Place will be closed from June 29 to July 2 to facilitate the set-up and tear-down of Canada Together at Canada Place. 

The affected roads include sections of Howe Street, Burrard Street, Thurlow Street, West Cordova Street, and Canada Place. 

Reduced TransLink service

translink articulated bus no 2 f1

Articulated bus in use on the No. 2 Dunbar Loop/Macdonald/Downtown bus route. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, and you will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

Closed services:

  • West Coast Express
  • TransLink Customer Service Centre
  • Access Transit Customer Care Office
  • Lost Property Office

Travellers planning to use BC Ferries are advised to check the holiday schedules as extra sailings may be scheduled for the long weekend.

Some sailings may also be suspended. For example, the 6 am sailing from Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) will not be available.

Canada Post

Canada Post employee

Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock

According to its website, Canada Post will not deliver mail on Canada Day and will close its post office locations.

City Hall

vancouver city hall

Vancouver City Hall (Shutterstock)

City Hall will be closed from Saturday, June 29, to Monday, July 1, for the Canada Day weekend. They will reopen on Tuesday, July 2 at 8:30 am.

Community centres

City services such as community centres, public pools, and fitness centres will all have adjusted hours and various closures depending on the location across the long weekend, so check the hours here.

Banks

Most banks will be closed on Canada Day, so it’s a good idea to take care of any banking needs beforehand. 

Vancouver Public Library

Canada day closed

Koshiro K/Shutterstock

Almost all VPL locations across Vancouver will be closed on Monday. The only location that does not close on holidays is the Carnegie Branch, located at 401 Main Street.

What’s open?

Fear not! Plenty of spots will still be open, some with modified holiday hours.

Open:

Be sure to check out one of the many fireworks shows if you live in Metro Vancouver. Also, False Creek Ferries has announced that its Ferry Ballet is happening on Canada Day along the waterfront from Olympic Village to Granville Island.

Will you be doing anything for Canada Day this long weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Raxana SunRaxana Sun
+ Listed
+ News
+ Canada Day
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop