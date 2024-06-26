Vancouver's Canada Day long weekend forecast is out and it's not quite summery

Vancouver is in for a mixed bag of weather this Canada Day long weekend, so if you’re planning outdoor activities, you may have to do some sleuthing to find the best time.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts steady highs of around 20°C during the day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — so at least we won’t be sweating or shivering.

Skies are predicted to start cloudy on Saturday before clearing overnight to bring us a sunny day on Sunday.

But the sun will be short-lived because rain is on the way Sunday night before tapering off for another cloudy day on Monday.

Lows will get down to the mid-teens overnight, so don’t forget that down jacket if you’re camping or a sweater if you’re out in the city.

Summer has had a mild start in Metro Vancouver so far, as predicted by Canada’s federal weather agency earlier this month.

The rest of Canada is in for a hotter and drier summer than normal, which could fuel wildfire activity. The BC South Coast is the only place in the country where climate modelling predicts we could be in for cooler and wetter weather than average.

