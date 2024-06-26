NewsWeather

Vancouver's Canada Day long weekend forecast is out and it's not quite summery

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jun 26 2024, 4:21 pm
Vancouver's Canada Day long weekend forecast is out and it's not quite summery
AlbertArt/Shutterstock

Vancouver is in for a mixed bag of weather this Canada Day long weekend, so if you’re planning outdoor activities, you may have to do some sleuthing to find the best time.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts steady highs of around 20°C during the day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — so at least we won’t be sweating or shivering.

Skies are predicted to start cloudy on Saturday before clearing overnight to bring us a sunny day on Sunday.

But the sun will be short-lived because rain is on the way Sunday night before tapering off for another cloudy day on Monday.

ECCC forecast

ECCC

Lows will get down to the mid-teens overnight, so don’t forget that down jacket if you’re camping or a sweater if you’re out in the city.

Summer has had a mild start in Metro Vancouver so far, as predicted by Canada’s federal weather agency earlier this month.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The rest of Canada is in for a hotter and drier summer than normal, which could fuel wildfire activity. The BC South Coast is the only place in the country where climate modelling predicts we could be in for cooler and wetter weather than average.

Is this long weekend forecast a win? Or is it going to hamper your plans? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop