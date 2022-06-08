8 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars

The organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars has officially launched a brand-new list and awards program in North America for the first time ever.

50 Best has just unveiled its list of North America’s 50 Best Bars.

The launch and award ceremony took place in New York City on June 7 and the inaugural ranking included some fabulous Canadian watering holes.

This occasion actually marks the first time since 2016 that 50 Best has shared a new bars list, so it’s safe to say we are excited to share the results.

But before we do that, let’s look into how the voting process works for this, shall we?

The idea is to rank the best bar experiences on the continent by gathering votes of 250+ “gender-balanced voters,” according to 50 Best.

That group is made up of North American bar industry experts from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

50 Best says there’s no way bars can apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list. We love to see a fair playing field!

So now that we’ve gotten a refresher on the ins and outs of 50 Best, let’s check out the picks for the first-ever list of North America’s 50 Best Bars.