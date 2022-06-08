FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

8 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars

Jun 8 2022, 1:49 am
The organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars has officially launched a brand-new list and awards program in North America for the first time ever.

50 Best has just unveiled its list of North America’s 50 Best Bars.

The launch and award ceremony took place in New York City on June 7 and the inaugural ranking included some fabulous Canadian watering holes.

This occasion actually marks the first time since 2016 that 50 Best has shared a new bars list, so it’s safe to say we are excited to share the results.

But before we do that, let’s look into how the voting process works for this, shall we?

The idea is to rank the best bar experiences on the continent by gathering votes of 250+ “gender-balanced voters,” according to 50 Best.

That group is made up of North American bar industry experts from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

50 Best says there’s no way bars can apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list. We love to see a fair playing field!

Cocktails/Shutterstock

So now that we’ve gotten a refresher on the ins and outs of 50 Best, let’s check out the picks for the first-ever list of North America’s 50 Best Bars.

  1. Attaboy, New York
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  4. Katana Kitten, New York
  5. Kumiko, Chicago
  6. Café La Trova, Miami 
  7. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  8. Dante, New York
  9. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  10. Civil Liberties, Toronto (Best Bar in Canada winner)
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen 
  12. La Factoría, San Juan
  13. Kaito del Vall, Mexico
  14. Sweet Liberty, Miami
  15. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  16. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  17. Double Chicken Please, New York
  18. Service Bar, Washington DC
  19. Raised by Wolves, San Diego
  20. Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca
  21. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  22. Selva, Oaxaca
  23. Amor y Amargo, New York 
  24. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  25. The Keefer Bar, Vancouver
  26. Dear Irving, New York 
  27. Overstory, New York 
  28. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  29. El Pequeño Bar, Montreal 
  30. Employees Only, New York
  31. The Dead Rabbit, New York
  32. Broken Shaker, Miami 
  33. Friends & Family, Oakland
  34. Death & Co, Los Angeles 
  35. Mace, New York 
  36. Death & Co, Denver
  37. Arca, Tulum
  38. Mother, Toronto
  39. ABV, San Francisco
  40. El Floridita, Havana
  41. Bar Raval, Toronto
  42. Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
  43. Clover Club, New York 
  44. Bitter & Twister, Phoenix 
  45. Cloakroom Bar, Montreal
  46. Julep – Houston
  47. Bar Mordecai – Toronto
  48. Teardrop Lounge – Portland
  49. Bar Kismet – Halifax
  50. Genever – Los Angeles
