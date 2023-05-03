Tim Hortons launches new fruity drinks with a twist

Tim Hortons has announced it is taking its popular quenchers to the next level by introducing new Sparkling Quenchers.

These refreshing fruity drinks will be available in restaurants across Canada and are sure to be a hit this summer.

The Sparkling Quenchers will come in two exciting new flavours: Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger.

You might also like: Wendy’s Canada launches new Egg BLT sandwich and Iced Coffee drink

"Scummy way of doing business": Sai Woo customer pleads for deposit months after birthday dinner

A decade of deliciousness: Catching up with Chez Christophe

Tim Hortons says these new additions have been crafted to provide the perfect balance of sweetness and fruitiness.

“Sparkling Quenchers will be a match made in heaven for Tims guests trying to beat the heat this summer,” said Victoria Stewart, director of beverage innovation at Tim Hortons.

The introduction of the Sparkling Quenchers is just one part of its cold beverage lineup for spring and summer.

Other offerings include the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill, Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Tims Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers, and Vanilla Iced Latte.

Will you try the new Sparkling Quenchers or stick with your usual order? Let us know in the comments.