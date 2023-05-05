FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

7 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars

Hanna McLean
May 5 2023, 2:17 pm
Toronto's Civil Liberties (North America's 50 Best Bars)

Last year the organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars officially launched a brand-new list and awards program: North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Now, it’s time for the second annual edition of the list for 2023 to drop.

The award ceremony took place in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende on May 4, and the ranking included some fabulous Canadian watering holes.

But before we check out the winners, let’s look into how the voting process works for this, shall we?

Places were ranked by gathering votes from 260 bar industry experts across the region who submitted their choices based on personal experiences.

That group comprises folks from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

50 Best says there’s no way bars can apply to be on the list, and no sponsors have any influence on the list.

Cocktails/Shutterstock

So now that we’ve gotten a refresher on the ins and outs of 50 Best, let’s check out the picks for North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

  1. Double Chicken Please – New York City
  2. Handshake Speakeasy – Mexico City
  3. Katana Kitten – New York City
  4. Licorería Limantour – Mexico City
  5. Jewel of the South – New Orleans
  6. Dante – New York City
  7. Overstory – New York City
  8. Kumiko – Chicago
  9. Café La Trova – Miami
  10. Thunderbolt – Los Angeles
  11. Zapote Bar – Playa del Carmen
  12. Civil Liberties – Toronto
  13. Attaboy – New York City
  14. Employees Only – New York City
  15. Bar Pompette – Toronto
  16. Baltra Bar – Mexico City
  17. Rayo – Mexico City
  18. Mace – New York City
  19. Botanist Bar – Vancouver
  20. Hanky Panky – Mexico City
  21. El Gallo Altanero – Guadalajara
  22. Sabina Sabe – Oaxaca
  23. Arca – Tulum
  24. La Factoría – San Juan
  25. Café de Nadie – Mexico City
  26. Kaito del Valle – Mexico City
  27. Herbs & Rye – Las Vegas
  28. Pacific Cocktail Haven – San Francisco
  29. Martiny’s – New York City
  30. Death & Co (Los Angeles) – Los Angeles
  31. Selva – Oaxaca
  32. Atwater Cocktail Club – Montreal
  33. Service Bar – Washington, DC.
  34. Sweet Liberty – Miami
  35. Cloakroom – Montreal
  36. Cure – New Orleans
  37. Mother – Toronto
  38. Milk Room – Chicago
  39. Maison Premiere – New York City
  40. Aruba Day Drink – Tijuana
  41. Bar Leather Apron – Honolulu
  42. Yacht Club – Denver
  43. Bar Mordecai – Toronto
  44. The Dead Rabbit – New York City
  45. Allegory – Washington, DC.
  46. Clover Club – New York City
  47. Brujas – Mexico City
  48. Platform 18 – Phoenix
  49. Youngblood – San Diego
  50. Milady’s – New York City
