7 Canadian spots land on the list of North America's Best Bars

Last year the organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars officially launched a brand-new list and awards program: North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Now, it’s time for the second annual edition of the list for 2023 to drop.

The award ceremony took place in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende on May 4, and the ranking included some fabulous Canadian watering holes.

But before we check out the winners, let’s look into how the voting process works for this, shall we?

Places were ranked by gathering votes from 260 bar industry experts across the region who submitted their choices based on personal experiences.

That group comprises folks from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

50 Best says there’s no way bars can apply to be on the list, and no sponsors have any influence on the list.

So now that we’ve gotten a refresher on the ins and outs of 50 Best, let’s check out the picks for North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023.