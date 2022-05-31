Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2022 were just revealed

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its 2022 picks, and now, the 50 Best Bars list has been released too.

The annual list ranks the finest wine, beer, and cocktail lounges across the country.

Toronto’s Civil Liberties has taken the top spot, while Botanist, located inside Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim, landed the second slot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Civil Liberties (@civlibto)

We see some new additions on this year’s list alongside many repeat-ranking establishments.

Be sure to check out the full list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2022.