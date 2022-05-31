FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood News

Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2022 were just revealed

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 31 2022, 12:33 am
Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2022 were just revealed
@botanistdining/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
ShuckShuck

Seafood, Cocktails

ShuckShuck
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its 2022 picks, and now, the 50 Best Bars list has been released too.

The annual list ranks the finest wine, beer, and cocktail lounges across the country.

Toronto’s Civil Liberties has taken the top spot, while Botanist, located inside Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim, landed the second slot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Civil Liberties (@civlibto)

We see some new additions on this year’s list alongside many repeat-ranking establishments.

Be sure to check out the full list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2022.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.