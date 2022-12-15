Residents within the City of Vancouver will have to wait longer for the collection of their green bins.

In a bulletin issued today, the municipal government states there will be a temporary change throughout this winter in the frequency of the pick-up of organic waste that goes into the green bins.

Instead of a weekly collection of the green bins, crews with the City will pick up the bins once every two days — on the same day as a property’s regular garbage collection day. This frequency change for green bins will be in effect between December 19, 2022, and March 6, 2023.

According to the municipal government, their rationale for such changes over the witner is to “provide more predictable service for residents, particularly when snow and ice impact our operations.”

Due to the heavy snowfall and prolonged icy conditions of the previous winter 2021/2022 season, there was an extensive period of missed garbage and green bin collection. Regular pick-ups did not resume until weeks after the holiday season in mid-January 2022, when the ice and snow in laneways thawed out, and the 2021 Christmas tree pick-up was also delayed. Green pick up was also previously reduced to once every two weeks in February 2022.

In recent months, according to the City, the maintenance of the weekly schedule has resulted in high levels of staff overtime and service delays.

Furthermore, there is a lower volume in the green bins over the winter due to fewer yard trimmings, and they expect cold temperatures will help minimize green bin odours.

The City also notes that its garbage trucks are now reaching the end of their lifespan and are in need of replacement. The arrival of new trucks is anticipated in 2023, but the delivery of the remainder of the replacement trucks could be delayed up to two years due to supply chain and manufacturing challenges.