No plans to hand out free salt in Vancouver ahead of snowfall

A lot of snow could be on the way, but the City’s plans to deal with it haven’t changed since the last dump caused chaos on the roads.

On Tuesday, Daily Hive reported that up to 25 cm of snow could be on its way to Metro Vancouver. Ahead of anticipated snowfall, Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to the City to hear the plan for dealing with another dump of snow.

Many folks in Metro Vancouver were negatively affected by the last snowfall the region received in the last week of November. From buses struggling up hills to vehicles stuck on the bridge, it seemed like no one was prepared for the snow.

On Wednesday, December 14, Manager of Street Operations at the City of Vancouver Amy Sidwell reiterated the City’s winter maintenance plan was in place but that residents are encouraged only to undertake essential travel.

“The City of Vancouver takes snow and ice treatment seriously and has a that includes street salting, brining, plowing, and enforcement,” said Sidwell.

“How we deploy resources is guided by the weather forecast and conditions throughout the City,” said Sidwell.

When it snows, the city focuses on clearing major roads, bus routes, bridges, bridge sidewalks, and main streets adjacent to major hospitals. Four major pedestrian pathways and 16 most-used bike routes are also prioritized.

“Residential side streets are not included as part of our treatment plans, with the exception of priority hills and access routes to hospitals and schools,” said Sidwell.

With the snow ahead, it’s possible that garbage and green bin collection could be delayed due to snow and ice conditions, and updates will be posted via their website and the waste app VanCollect.

Sidwell also said, “there are no plans to provide free salt or sand to Vancouverites at this time.”

In the past, particularly in January 2017, the City has provided free salt by setting up free collection areas at Vancouver Fire Halls.

Residential side streets and sidewalks adjacent to non-City-owned property are left out of the city’s snow removal plans, leaving the icy sidewalks to become a patchwork of barely passable routes.

So, the City’s plan to address the snow seems unchanged since the last snow was dumped on the city, but this time, we’re in for more.