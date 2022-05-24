Someone gave the Vancouver garbage dump a hilarious Google review

While most people use online reviews to determine where to eat, sleep, or visit, someone has now offered their particularly poignant opinion of what might be considered a less-popular destination: The Vancouver Transfer Station, aka the city dump.

In a recent Google review, Sandra S. calls the station – located at 377 W Kent Avenue – a “howling pit of despair, forever filling, forever void, forever hungry.”

She continues that the site is nothing but a “chasm suffused with the final, tragic outcome of urban consumerism under capitalism. A reeking oubliette where obsolescent dreams go to die. A dank, foul Gehenna where the rank leavings of our lives await inevitable oblivion, liquefied into stinking effluent by an artificial, dust-repellent rain.”

While this might be enough to send most people on a mad search to find a more welcoming, less oubliette-like spot to stash their trash, Sandra assures people that it’s not all bad.

“Quick service. No lineup,” she concludes. “Staff were very efficient and friendly!”

In the end, Sandra S. gives the facility a full 5/5 stars.

So there you have it. It appears this particular dump isn’t pure garbage after all.

