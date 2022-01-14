News

Vancouver bogged down by garbage pickup delays

Jan 14 2022
Vancouver is feeling the after effects of an intense snowfall this winter as garbage and green bin pickup delays and backlogs continue.

“Missed garbage and green bin collection is the result of significant snowfall and then accumulation of ice in laneways,” a city representative told Daily Hive.

“Green bin collection was suspended on December 28, 2021 and resumed January 10, 2022.” Some Vancouver residents went almost two weeks without pickup right after the holidays. “Garbage collection was cancelled for December 30 and 31 only.”

“With warmer temperatures and complete snow/ice melt, we’re now able to catch up and service all missed areas. If they’ve been missed, residents are asked to leave their bins out in their regular collection area for servicing this weekend,” said the city rep.

As garbage piled up, people were sharing their frustrations on Twitter, sharing stories of reaching the city for help and snaps of overflowing bins.


According to the city, they’ve also had to delay their Christmas tree recycling pickup program because crews have their hands full.

Now, city-wide tree collection will happen on January 22 and 23, a week later than it was originally scheduled.

If you still have a Christmas tree that you were hoping to recycle, then you have two options.

You can either cut it up into pieces (smaller than 10 cm in diameter and shorter than 50 cm) and stick it into Vancouver’s regular Green Bin service.

Or, you can join in the curbside collection. To prep your tree for pick up, get it out before 7 am on Saturday, January 22. Lay the tree on its side by the bins and leave it loose – no ropes or strings.

With files from Daily Hive Staff

