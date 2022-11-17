If you’re an avid moviegoer, you might already know this, but the Cineplex VIP food experience is a fairly unique one.

It’s not just that there’s a lounge atmosphere outside the auditorium, but inside, attendees are served right at their seats, with everything from popcorn and meals to boozy drinks. The largest surprise? That the food is actually really good!

We already ranked the best food dishes at chains like The Keg, Earls Restaurant, Boston Pizza, A&W, and Cactus Club, and now it’s time to take a look at the movies.

If you’ve never been through the Cineplex VIP experience, then now might be a perfect time. It is award season after all. The entire menu is a step up from the normal eats you’ll find at an average theatre, but we’re looking to highlight some of the standouts.

Here are our picks for the best Cineplex VIP food items, ranked from worst to best:

10. Classic Popcorn

Can you get popcorn at any Cineplex? Yes. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t make the list. It also isn’t usually ordered right at your seat and delivered straight to you.

Popcorn at the movies is a classic for a reason and exactly why it needed a spot on the list, whether you like it plain, layered with butter, or covered in chocolates.

9. Chicken Caesar Salad

This salad is actually quite good for a movie theatre, but it’s just so hard to compete with the burgers and pizzas of the world.

But, if you’re hoping to find a salad while watching the newest blockbuster movie (which is easy because there are swivelling trays at the seats), then this is a pretty good way to go.

8. Boneless Chicken Wings

There are five flavours of chicken wings on the Cineplex VIP food menu: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Chili.

The portions aren’t huge and you’ll be finished before the film trailers end, but they taste pretty good! There are just many better options on the menu here, whether you’re sitting in the lounge or the auditorium.

7. Pepperoni Pizza

Most theatres seem to have pizza in some form or another which makes perfect sense because pizza is a perfect food.

Made the simple way with pepperoni, tomato sauce, and cheese, this pizza isn’t going to change your life or movie-going experience, but the crust is solid and it tastes really good. That’s more than you can say about many other pizza options at other theatres and arenas.

6. Fishbowl Cocktails

Okay, so it’s not food, but these fun cocktails have to make the list.

There are frozen drinks, sangria, and craft cocktails on the menu, but these massive fishbowls are definitely a fun way to go to the movies. The Beach Please is made with coconut tequila, pineapple juice, blue curacao cordial, lemon, and lime, and then topped with soda.

They take a while to get through which is great for a two-hour movie — just be prepared for bathroom breaks.

5. Pulled Pork Poutine

Even though some people may find it hard to pronounce, poutine is always Canada’s favourite. Made the classic way with fries, Quebec cheese curds, and gravy, this one adds pulled pork and crispy onions to the mix.

Fries just seem like an obvious movie snack that we don’t see enough. Why not make it a poutine?

4. The High Stack

This one is a little difficult to eat in the dark theatre while the movie plays, but it’s a great choice in the lounge beforehand.

There are quite a few handheld burgers, sandwiches, and wraps on the VIP menu, and this High Stack is a double cheeseburger that comes topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and pickles.

3. Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are very bad when not done correctly, and so good when it’s done right. That’s exactly why these rank so high on the list because even though it’s a movie theatre, these are surprisingly good.

Made with crispy cod filets, slaw, citrus dressing, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas, these would fit right in at your neighbourhood pub.

2. New York-Style Cheesecake

Cheesecake is definitely an odd choice to enjoy during a movie but also… why?

With two choices (strawberry or caramel), this is the way to go if you’re looking to share with a movie date (or keep it all to yourself).

Sure, candy is a sweet option at the movies but we think cheesecake should become a thing.

1. Nachos

Finally, we have nachos at the top spot.

The best movie snacks are the finger foods, the ones you can pick at and keep busy with, to last as far into the movie as possible. Popcorn has always been the go-to, and then chips and salsa started to become a thing, but we have to admire the fully loaded nachos with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream being the new first option.

Think about it… picking at a plate of nachos while the movie plays actually sounds pretty great. Even better, these ones are cooked and built really well and taste great.

That’s why the nachos get the top spot on this list of best Cineplex VIP foods.