ChooWee Beverage and Cake Boutique to open in Richmond
Just a few weeks after A Bao Time opened its doors, ChooWee, a spot for fruit slush and cakes, is getting ready to open.
Not much is known about the new spot, other than it calling itself a “beverage and cake boutique.”
Additionally, the restaurant has taken to Instagram to post about a grand opening offer. It’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its mango pomelo sago slush and strawberry tea slush. We’re still waiting to see what else will be available at this store.
Located at 155-6386 No. 3 Road in Richmond, the drink and cake shop will open its doors on Monday, April 8.
ChooWee Beverage and Cake Boutique
Address: 155-6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond
