ChooWee Beverage and Cake Boutique to open in Richmond

Just a few weeks after A Bao Time opened its doors, ChooWee, a spot for fruit slush and cakes, is getting ready to open.

Not much is known about the new spot, other than it calling itself a “beverage and cake boutique.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChooWee Ceverage & Cake (@choowee_bnc)

Additionally, the restaurant has taken to Instagram to post about a grand opening offer. It’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its mango pomelo sago slush and strawberry tea slush. We’re still waiting to see what else will be available at this store.

Located at 155-6386 No. 3 Road in Richmond, the drink and cake shop will open its doors on Monday, April 8.

ChooWee Beverage and Cake Boutique

Address: 155-6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok