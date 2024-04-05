FoodRestaurant Openings

ChooWee Beverage and Cake Boutique to open in Richmond

Apr 5 2024, 6:17 pm
Marco Ovies

Just a few weeks after A Bao Time opened its doors, ChooWee, a spot for fruit slush and cakes, is getting ready to open.

Not much is known about the new spot, other than it calling itself a “beverage and cake boutique.”

Additionally, the restaurant has taken to Instagram to post about a grand opening offer. It’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its mango pomelo sago slush and strawberry tea slush. We’re still waiting to see what else will be available at this store.

Located at 155-6386 No. 3 Road in Richmond, the drink and cake shop will open its doors on Monday, April 8.

ChooWee Beverage and Cake Boutique

Address: 155-6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

