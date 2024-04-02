FoodRestaurant Openings

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar to open at former Na Jia Restaurant location

We’ve been wondering for a while what would be opening at the former Najia Restaurant when it closed. Now we finally have the answer.

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar is opening in a prime location right on the seawall at 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver.

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar

Daily Hive

The restaurant is best known for its skewers, as well as its Chinese street food and unique drinks.

A grand opening date for this new spot has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned for more details when they come.

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar

Address:1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

