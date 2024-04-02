We’ve been wondering for a while what would be opening at the former Najia Restaurant when it closed. Now we finally have the answer.

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar is opening in a prime location right on the seawall at 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver.

The restaurant is best known for its skewers, as well as its Chinese street food and unique drinks.

A grand opening date for this new spot has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned for more details when they come.

Address:1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

