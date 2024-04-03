Fazoli's: Largest fast-casual Italian chain in America is coming to Canada

Another US chain is throwing its hat into the Canadian food ring. This time, it’s the country’s largest quick-service Italian brand: Fazoli’s.

Fazoli’s parent company, FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.), has teamed up with franchisee Briwin Restaurants Inc. to bring 25 locations to Canada.

The duo plans to launch 25 Fazoli’s locations in Canada over the next ten years. Dished is told the first units are expected to open in Alberta next year.

“Fazoli’s has enjoyed tremendous success expanding domestically, operating in 26 states with over 200 locations, and is now well positioned to make its international debut,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands.

“At FAT Brands, we have a strong network of international franchisees that span across nearly all our restaurant concepts. We’re excited to have an experienced operator come from within our Fatburger franchise system and commit to launching and developing an additional FAT Brands restaurant concept in Canada. We are confident that expanding in Canada is a natural first step for Fazoli’s in becoming a leading global chain.”

Fazoli’s has been around since 1988, and it’s developed a cult-like following thanks to its unlimited breadsticks, signature pasta, and fast service, all at an affordable price.

We’ll keep you posted on expansion details as they come, stay tuned!

