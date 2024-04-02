The best National Burrito Day deals in Canada this year
We know Canadians love a deal on good food, which is why we’re so excited about National Burrito Day.
Going down on April 4, these three burrito chains are offering some sweet deals. Keep on reading to see where you can score a deal across Canada.
BarBurrito
BarBurrito is offering this beloved handheld, starting from $5.49, available both in person and through the app. Additionally, app users can score double the rewards points on all purchases. This deal is only available on April 4, so be sure to pick one up before the day ends.
TacoTime
You can score a BOGO half-off deal at TacoTime this April 4. Two burritos means more to share (or you can keep both for yourself; we’re not here to judge).
Fat Bastard Burrito (Newfoundland and Ontario)
Dig into a small veggie, roasted chicken, or ground beef burrito and a can of pop for just $6 at Fat Bastard Burrito Co. Plus, if you tag the chain on social media during the big day, you’ll have the chance to win free burritos for a year.