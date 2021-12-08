TikTok has become a hot spot for trend-setting foodies here in Canada, and across the world for that matter.

In fact, it’s quickly become a place to learn cool new tricks like time-saving hacks in the kitchen, easy-to-make meals on the go, and even brand new recipes that would have never crossed our minds.

With that said, here are 10 of the trendiest food videos on TikTok in Canada and around the world this year, according to the platform.

Canada

1. Tortilla Wrap Hack by @sarahlujetic14

TikTok taught us a lot this year, including how to level up our wrap game. With the ability to customize this dish with four toppings of your choice, you can make it sweet or savoury and basically have it for any meal of the day.

2. Soy Sauce Noodles by @tiffycooks

Who knew noodles could be this easy to make yet taste so good?

3. Dalgona by @thepyperskitchen

From coffee to candy, Dalgona has surely taken the world by storm. In fact, a restaurant in Vancouver had guests play the game where you cut shapes out of a circular Dalgona candy with a needle on Halloween.

4. Musubi by @ongsquad

This popular Hawaiian sushi just needs a side of soy sauce.

5. Mushroom Puff Ball by @katherinewants

Unfortunately not all recipes turn out the way we’d like them to, like this mushroom puff ball.

Around the world

1. Feta Pasta by @d_shaba

This easy gourmet pasta had everyone who tried the recipe feeling like a chef. The part where you mash the cheese and the tomatoes together is super satisfying to say the least.

2. Ratatouille by @samseats

This dish surely made a comeback after being featured in the 2007 Disney movie of the same name. The only question is, who made it better?

3. Fried cheese by @rafael.nistor

I’m not exactly sure who would like to eat a glob of deep-fried cheese, but to each their own. One of the best parts about TikTok is seeing people try recipes so you don’t have to.

4. Egg Mastery by @omuraisupuro

Who knew egg could look so gourmet?

5. Supersized cheeseburger by @cznburak

Anyone who can guess how many calories are packed into this supersized cheeseburger can have a bite.