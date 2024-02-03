10 hilarious Vancouver comedy events happening in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Laugh your way through the month of love!

Here are 10 great comedy events to check out in Vancouver this February, including Just For Laughs Vancouver, Underground Comedy Railroad Tour, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.

Presented in association with Sirius XM, Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival will serve up all things funny over the 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, and sketch. Plus superstars like Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, and many more.

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now at jflvancouver.com

What: Canada’s first all-black comedy tour rolls into town on its 12th anniversary this February. Commemorate Black History Month by enjoying a night of laughs with Daniel Woodrow, Keesha Brownie, Rodney Ramsey, Tamara Shevon and special guests.

When: February 24, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The MOTN — 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25.57, purchase online

What: Rawsome Comedy presents Hump Day Happy Hour, a weekly Wednesday night show with Vancouver comedians showcasing their newest and best jokes. There’s a new headliner and lineup each week, so head down for a mid-week laugh break.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $11.10, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island is celebrating Valentine’s all month long with a variety of comedy shows for everyone to enjoy. Make plans for Galentine’s Day on February 13, Kiss and Tell on February 14, and Happy Un-Valentine’s Day on February 15

There is also the weekly Date Night event on Wednesdays, and Single, Not Single each Friday and Saturday night. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Various dates throughout February

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.

No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23 plus fees, purchase online

What: Michael Harrison is a ventriloquist, comedian and host who has wowed crowds on Disney Cruise Lines for over 20 years. He brings his one-man show Ventastic to The ACT Theatre in Maple Ridge for a special Family Day matinee show this month.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 3 pm

Where: The ACT — 111944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Brett Goldstein, star of Ted Lasso and one of the most sought-after creative minds in Hollywood, is coming to town with his newest comedy tour.

The Primetime Emmy-winning actor is bringing The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of Just For Laughs Vancouver. Catch him live on Friday, February 16, Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.

When: February 16, 17 and 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents an improvised romantic comedy that spotlights the joy of the unpredictability of love and the magic that occurs when two hearts meet in the most unexpected ways.

When: February 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Amy Walsh hosts a dog-friendly comedy show in East Vancouver where your four-legged pal is welcome. Bring your socialized puppy to enjoy some of the best local and international comics around in this monthly stand-up showcase. Dogs are free with a paying owner.

When: February 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The MOTN — 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vadimir Caamano was named one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch by Variety, performed at Just For Laughs and on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and NBC’s Superstore. He comes to New West for a four-night stand at House of Comedy this month.

When: February 8 to 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online