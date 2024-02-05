Events

An immersive "Wizard of Oz" experience is coming to Metro Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 5 2024, 5:40 pm
An immersive "Wizard of Oz" experience is coming to Metro Vancouver
The Oz Escape/Questo

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Love Lights

Fri, February 2, 10:00am

Love Lights

2024 Valentines Market Extravaganza

Sat, February 10, 10:00am

2024 Valentines Market Extravaganza

Sweetheart's Soiree Valentine's Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Wed, February 14, 6:30pm

Sweetheart's Soiree Valentine's Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Constellations: a play by Nick Payne

Wed, February 14, 7:30pm

Constellations: a play by Nick Payne

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new interactive adventure coming this summer will see the streets of Metro Vancouver turn into the yellow brick road.

Questo is bringing The Oz Escape to Surrey on Saturday, July 20, and Vancouver on Saturday, July 27.

Hundreds of players are expected to participate in the immersive escape-room-style event guided by their smartphones. Tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Questo Experiences (@questoapp)

“Follow the iconic team of misfits on the magical road and escape from Oz before the witch has her way,” explains Questo online. “The event is entirely based on the original The Wonderful Wizard of Oz novel by L. Frank Baum.”

The new adaptation of the children’s classic first published in 1900 will see teams of two to six players race the clock to tackle challenges, solve unique puzzles, and discover clues using an app.

Wizard of Oz experience

Questo/Facebook

The Oz Escape experience has an average game duration of 90 minutes and is recommended for ages eight years and up. Each team will just need one ticket to participate, with the secret start location sent to players before the game date.

Organizers added that the game is free for children and is pet-friendly. And yes, dressing up as your favourite Wizard of Oz character is highly recommended.

The Oz Escape – Surrey

When: July 20, 2024
Time: Start anytime between 10 am and 4 pm
Where: Secret start location in Surrey
Price: $55 using the discount code SAVE50 upon checkout. Purchase online

The Oz Escape – Vancouver

When: July 27, 2024
Time: Start anytime between 10 am and 4 pm
Where: Secret start location in Vancouver
Price: $55 using the discount code SAVE50 upon checkout. Purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop