Popular UK chai cafe Chaiiwala just opened its first Canadian location in Toronto, and the brand is already revealing more expansion plans.

Known for its all-day Indian-style breakfast, Falooda, Indian street food, and, of course, Karak Chai, Chaiiwala's beginnings trace back 90 years ago in the markets of Delhi. It wasn't until 2015 that the next generation of the Chaiiwala family started opening stores across the UK, using their great grandfather's recipe.

Chaiiwala currently has over 43 locations scattered across the United Kingdom, and now, the brand is ramping up for an aggressive Canadian expansion.

In addition to two more Toronto cafes, Chaiiwala has an Abbotsford outpost, the company’s first in BC, opening soon at 2777 Gladwin Road, unit 103.

The brand tells Dished Vancouver another five stores are currently in the early stages of development: Four in Surrey and one in Langley.

We’ll keep you posted as more details on the BC locations are revealed, so stay tuned!

