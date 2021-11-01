We’ve got news of yet another international food chain entering the Canadian market, this time, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK).

The US-based concept offers California-style pizzas, pasta, and salads at 200 locations in eight countries, including franchise locations in airports, casinos, and stadiums across the States.

CPK’s first Canadian location is slated to open in Edmonton, Alberta, in the second quarter of 2022, the brand tells Dished.

“In anticipation of the opening next year, we’re extremely excited to take the first step in bringing California Pizza Kitchen’s first franchise in Canada to life,” said Naheed Shariff, CEO of CPK’s Alberta footprint.

“Beyond welcoming new guests, we’re eager to partner with this iconic global brand to help support the local economy by creating more than 100 stable jobs for those in the food and beverage industry.”

In addition to the Edmonton outpost, CPK has plans to expand to Vancouver, BC, and Toronto, Ontario, with “select franchise partners.”

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released regarding those openings.