Local barista turns studio apartment into free pop-up coffee shop

A longtime Metro Vancouver coffee lover is building a community for fellow caffeine connoisseurs, one cup at a time.

Tolonbek Karpekov is the creator of Boz Üy Coffee, a series of free pop-up shops held inside his studio apartment in Burnaby.

A recent event packed Karpekov’s home with over a dozen friends and strangers enjoying homemade lattes, macchiatos and baked goods. The budding barista told Daily Hive that the events are about more than just coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by boz üy coffee (@bozuycoffee)

“My free pop-up coffee shop series is all about creating a sense of community and connection,” said Karpekov. “Living in Vancouver, I have noticed that many people often feel lonely and isolated, and I wanted to break that chain.

“I started hosting these events to bring together friends, colleagues, and even strangers, offering them a genuine coffee shop experience with high-quality coffee and non-coffee drinks curated by me.”

Karpekov works in the public sector by day and also keeps busy working as a barista at a well-known coffee chain. However, his passion for social justice, community building, and helping those in need drive him towards following his own java dreams.

“In the future, I aim to open a coffee shop with a social enterprise focus, providing job opportunities for people facing life challenges and creating a space for various community activities,” explained Karpekov. “The name and concept of Boz Üy Coffee reflect my mission to make a positive impact through coffee.”

“Boz Üy Coffee is ‘coffee with purpose,’ and hosting these pop-up events allows me to share the warmth, love, and hospitality of my Kyrgyz heritage. Boz üy is also a Kyrgyz word that means a yurt in English.

Karpekov’s pop-up coffee shops are held once a month, with all of the drinks and goodies free to enjoy though he does encourage guests to bring a donation to the local food bank.

Those interested in attending are asked to send a request through Instagram, as space is limited in his Burnaby apartment.

The recent pop-up showcased Karpekov’s vision for his dream coffee shop, with inviting decor and customized menus for guests to peruse while waiting for their drink to be made.

Attendees were also treated to “Ü’s Special,” a coffee ice cube with a mermaid sweet cream cold foam and galaxy syrup.

Tolonbek Karpekov, creator of Boz Üy Coffee, serves up a special creation at his recent pop-up coffee shop in his Burnaby studio apartment. pic.twitter.com/VI4EGC39D3 — Daniel Chai (@IamDanielChai) July 16, 2024

“I do a lot of research and love experimenting with different flavours and ingredients,” said Karpekov. “It is a process from the initial idea to the final product. The best way to find out if a mix of flavours or ingredients works is to make the drink and taste it.

“On Instagram, people see the beautifully curated recipes, but behind the scenes, there is a lot of careful planning and testing. In my opinion, a good cup of coffee needs two key things: love and proper proportions.”

Bridgid Canil, a colleague of the host, shared that it was her second time attending the pop-up.

“It was so much fun the first time, and I wanted to support Tolonbek, so that’s why I’m back,” said Canil. “I love the social aspect of coffee. It’s a little boost of energy, and I like the taste, too.”

Ben Liegey, who met Karpekov at an entrepreneur workshop, was attending for the first time and appreciated how the event was bringing people together.

“Food is very close to my heart,” Liegey said. “An event like this allows you to share something beyond food. You share culture and different perspectives.”

Lien Hsu, Aya Komaba, and Gian Roxas, part of the VCC Graphic Design Program, were also excited to be at the Boz Üy Coffee pop-up coffee shop. The trio worked with Karpekov on the logo and brand design.

“It was my dream to see our works used by the client, and it’s really great to see everyone enjoying the coffee, too,” said Komaba.

“The coffee is so good. I love it,” added Roxas.

Karpekov seems to get more energized with every cup of coffee he makes for his guests, and that’s not from the beans being ground and brewed.

“For me, making coffee is an art form,” he said, passing out another mug to a new arrival. “I enjoy experimenting with different flavours and ingredients to craft unique and aesthetically pleasing drinks.

“There is something incredibly fulfilling about creating a space where people can come together, relax, and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee. Whether it is friends, family, or strangers, I love seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing their laughter and conversations fill the room.”

For more information about Boz Üy Coffee, visit its Instagram page.