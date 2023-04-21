Vancouverites shared their celeb sightings and no wonder it's called Hollywood North
They call Vancouver “Hollywood North” and it truly deserves the title. It seems like everyone here has seen a famous celebrity at least once!
When I used to work at the Starbucks on Robson and Thurlow streets, I saw lots of celebs. Lucy Hale from Pretty Little Liars once came in and ordered a grande soy chai tea latte with two shots of espresso. But the best sighting I ever had was Patrick Warburton aka Puddy from Seinfeld, and he was so incredibly nice.
“I once met Allison Mack of Smallville fame at a concert at Venue,” said Daily Hive’s Daniel Chai said. “I was a big Smallville fan so it was a cool experience. Of course, this was many years before NXIVM came to light,” he said.
Daily Hive Staff Writer and aspiring actor Amir Ali said that he met Lacey Chabert and Olivia Munn while working as an extra and they were both “very nice.”
“A musician I’ve encountered is Emily Haines from Metric, and she is also very nice and personable… Oh, also Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart when I worked at CKNW. He was so humble and down to earth,” Ali said.
Finally, once, when Daily Hive’s Jody Lavery was working at a charity gala, she served “Oprah, Dr. Phil, CeeLo Green, and Steven Tyler…. all at one table,” she said. “Oprah dipped out early so she wouldn’t get swarmed by people.”
In a recent Reddit thread, Vancouverites shared their favourite celebrity encounters. From friendly, heartwarming encounters to random run-ins, here are the best sightings according to Redditors:
Canadian celebrities are the best
Pamela Anderson
Ryan Gosling AND Rachel McAdams
Keanu Reeves
Certified nice-guy Michael Bublé is often spotted around Metro Vancouver. The famous singer resides in his hometown of Burnaby and whenever people say they saw him, they tend to only have lovely things to say.
“I delivered furniture to his house and can definitely agree he is a legend. He was super nice every time we came by,” said one Redditor.
Celebrity sightings in Vancouver
A suspicious amount of people claimed they saw Matt Damon on the Grouse Grind.
Some Breaking Bad cast members were also spotted in the city.
Here’s a quick roundup of other celebs Redditors reportedly had run-ins with:
- Ricky Gervais
- Johnny Depp
- Halle Berry
- Alice Cooper
- David Duchovny
- Gillian Anderson
- Robin Williams
- Russell Crowe
- Rob Lowe
- Ryan Gosling
- Rachael McAdams
- Tom Felton
- Henry Winkler
- Ryan Reynolds
- Blake Lively
- Ice Cube
- Owen Wilson
If you want to increase your chances of seeing celebrities, working at or frequenting restaurants or bars is a good idea. Celebs are also reportedly spotted in Downtown Vancouver more than in any other neighbourhood.
Have you seen a celebrity in Vancouver before? Let us know in the comments.