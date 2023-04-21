Vancouverites shared their celeb sightings and no wonder it's called Hollywood North

They call Vancouver “Hollywood North” and it truly deserves the title. It seems like everyone here has seen a famous celebrity at least once!

When I used to work at the Starbucks on Robson and Thurlow streets, I saw lots of celebs. Lucy Hale from Pretty Little Liars once came in and ordered a grande soy chai tea latte with two shots of espresso. But the best sighting I ever had was Patrick Warburton aka Puddy from Seinfeld, and he was so incredibly nice.

“I once met Allison Mack of Smallville fame at a concert at Venue,” said Daily Hive’s Daniel Chai said. “I was a big Smallville fan so it was a cool experience. Of course, this was many years before NXIVM came to light,” he said.

Daily Hive Staff Writer and aspiring actor Amir Ali said that he met Lacey Chabert and Olivia Munn while working as an extra and they were both “very nice.”

“A musician I’ve encountered is Emily Haines from Metric, and she is also very nice and personable… Oh, also Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart when I worked at CKNW. He was so humble and down to earth,” Ali said.

Finally, once, when Daily Hive’s Jody Lavery was working at a charity gala, she served “Oprah, Dr. Phil, CeeLo Green, and Steven Tyler…. all at one table,” she said. “Oprah dipped out early so she wouldn’t get swarmed by people.”

In a recent Reddit thread, Vancouverites shared their favourite celebrity encounters. From friendly, heartwarming encounters to random run-ins, here are the best sightings according to Redditors:

Canadian celebrities are the best

Pamela Anderson

Ryan Gosling AND Rachel McAdams

Keanu Reeves