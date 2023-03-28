Spring is here!

The start of a new month (and season) means some brand-new movies and TV shows to catch filming right here in Vancouver. A few new movies come to town this month, including It’s a Wonderful Knife and In the Blink of an Eye, along with some of your favourite series returning for another season like Reginald the Vampire and The Good Doctor.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this April.

In the Blink of an Eye

In the Blink of an Eye is currently filming in Vancouver this April. The sci-fi drama film is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton, known for his work on the Pixar movies Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

In the Blink of an Eye will bring Kate McKinnon to town this spring. Mckinnon has the lead role in the new feature film, along with Daveed Diggs and Rashida Jones. Filming will continue until mid-May.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

It’s a Wonderful Knife began production in Metro Vancouver at the end of March, and filming will continue into April.

The horror movie will star Yellowjacket’s Jane Widdop and Animal Control’s Joel McHale. The storyline is about a girl named Winnie (played by Widdop), who saved her town from a serial killer on Christmas Eve. Exactly one year later, Winnie becomes trapped in a parallel universe nightmare where the killer is back and nothing is what it seems.

Mother Land

Mother Land, also going by its working title of “Never Let Go,” set up shop in Vancouver at the end of March to begin filming. Starring Halle Berry, the new thriller movie is about a family living in the woods that is haunted by evil spirits.

Filming will be underway in the city until the beginning of June.

Fire Country — Season 1

Fire Country is in Vancouver to film its first season. The CBS series follows a young convict who gets a second chance. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country will star Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to wrap up filming in April.

Reginald the Vampire — Season 2

Reginald the Vampire returns to Vancouver this April to start production for another season. The SYFY series previously filmed season one in the city last year, and filming for season two should be underway until sometime in July.

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon stars in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.

The Good Doctor — Season 6

The Good Doctor is currently on location in Vancouver for another season.

Freddie Highmore stars as Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. The Good Doctor cast and crew are no strangers to the city, having filmed all seasons for the series in the Metro Vancouver area. Production for season six will finish filming sometime in April.

Riverdale — Season 7

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here!

Riverdale returned to Vancouver back in October 2022 to begin filming its seventh and final season. Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area for years. Sadly, this will be the cast and crew’s last time on location after it was announced that the Netflix series will end with season seven. Filming will be underway until June.

Dead Boy Detectives — Season 1

HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives has been in production in the Metro Vancouver area since this past November for its first season. The new mystery series will follow a teenager who somehow connects with the ghosts of two dead British teens that all come together to solve supernatural crimes.

The series is a spinoff of DC Comics’ The Sandman and will be filming in the city until April. Cast and crew have been spotted hard at work in downtown Vancouver, so be on the lookout!

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational is filming in Vancouver this April for its first season. Production started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon.

The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases. Filming will continue into July.

Resident Alien — Season 3

Resident Alien is filming in the Metro Vancouver area for its second season. Filming is expected to continue into May.

The series stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor named Harry. Things get even more interesting when, somehow, a nine-year-old boy in town is able to see his true alien identity.

So Help Me Todd — Season 1

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is currently in production in Vancouver. The new drama-comedy series stars Skylar Astin as a private investigator who begins working for his mother (Marcia Gay Harden) at her law firm. Production for the first season will wrap at the beginning of April.