Michael Bublé's Canadian mansion just went up in value by $1.8M

Jan 4 2023, 6:07 pm
Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock | Google Maps

The home of Canadian crooner Michael Bublé just went up in value by $1.85 million in the last year, according to BC Assessment.

In 2022, BC Assessment pegged the value of the home at $23,679,000. Now, after the latest assessment, its total value is $25,529,000.

The property, located at 7868 Government Road close to Burnaby Lake Regional Park, is 100,200 square feet. It’s apparently right across the street from Bublé’s former elementary school.

michael buble

Google Maps

According to a rezoning proposal submitted to the City of Burnaby before the mansion’s construction, the home, built in 2015, has a 6,000-square-foot outdoor patio area with a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a 600-square-foot accessory service building.

As amazing as Bublé’s home is, it doesn’t come close to the value of the top 10 most expensive real estate in the province, including Chip Wilson’s Kitsilano home worth $74 million.

With files from Kenneth Chan

