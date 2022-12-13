It seems Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is well-loved by nearly everyone – even those who don’t necessarily listen to his music – and in return, Bublé is always giving the love back.

The Burnaby-born singer still resides in the Metro Vancouver city and, as a result, is often seen dining around town or giving shoutouts to his favourite local restaurants.

This week, Bublé was seen shopping at the much-loved local Italian market and deli Cioffi’s Meat Market & Deli – no doubt stocking up on some holiday goodies.

The shop shared a photo of Bublé on its Instagram account, with the caption “Everyone is always thrilled when Michael Bublé comes by to shop.”

“What an amazing guy! He always chats with customers and takes photos with them….so gracious and kind to all!” Cioffi’s noted.

Bublé is known for being exceptionally friendly to fans and is usually willing to pause and take a photo, which he did during this visit too.

Cioffi’s Meat Market & Deli is located in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood at 4156 Hastings Street and is known for its fine Italian deli, pantry items, and more.

It’s unclear what exactly the singer was shopping for, but if our eyes don’t deceive us, we spy a giant jar of olives in his basket – a man after our own hearts.