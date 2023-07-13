Extra public transit service for Honda Celebration of Light fireworks nights

TransLink bus and the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks as seen from the Burrard Street Bridge. (TransLink)

As usual for Metro Vancouver’s largest annual public event, TransLink will deploy extra services to help meet the surging demand of crowds arriving and leaving the area in and around English Bay for the summer fireworks.

The 2023 Honda Celebration of Light kicks off on Saturday, July 22, with a pyrotechnics team representing Australia, followed by shows on Wednesday, July 26, with Mexico and Saturday, July 29, with the Philippines.

Each fireworks night will see upwards of 500,000 people descending onto the beaches and parks on both the downtown Vancouver peninsula and Kitsilano.

During each of these three evenings, SkyTrain will operate at high frequencies every two to three minutes before and after the fireworks. Bikes will not be permitted on SkyTrain after 10:30 pm.

SeaBus sailings will be extended to frequencies of every 15 minutes from 9:15 pm to 11:15 pm and then every 30 minutes from 11:15 pm to 1:22 am.

For each of these three nights, TransLink will deploy more bus service across Metro Vancouver, including downtown Vancouver starting at 5 pm.

There will be a special pre-event shuttle bus service between SkyTrain Burrard and Waterfront stations to the intersection of Robson and Cardero streets in the West End.

A special post-event shuttle bus service will run from the intersection of Bidwell and West Georgia streets in Coal Harbour, with this service dropping passengers off at the intersection of Burrard and West Georgia streets (near Burrard Station) before continuing to Waterfront Station.

Post-event service to West Vancouver and North Vancouver will also run from the intersection of West Georgia and Denman streets.

There will be road closures within the West End and Kitsilano starting in the early evening, including access to Davie Street, Denman Street, and Beach Avenue. Due to the road closures, bus routes No. 2 Burrard Station/Macdonald, No. 5 Robson/Downtown, No. 6 Davie/Downtown, and No. 23 Main Street Station/English Bay will be rerouted.

For the last fireworks night on Saturday, July 29 only, residents in eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will benefit from a special train on the West Coast Express commuter rail service. One train will leave Mission City Station at 7 pm and arrive at Waterfront Station at 8:15 pm. For the return trip, the train will begin boarding at Waterfront Station at 11 pm and depart at midnight.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

