All the delicious food vendors you'll find at the Celebration of Light

It’s hungry work waiting for the fireworks! Luckily, you can sample the city’s finest food trucks while you wait for the magic to begin.

This year, the Honda Celebration of Light will be a foodie paradise thanks to a huge range of options at food trucks along Beach Avenue. Plus, you can listen to live music in Morton Park where Denman and Davie Street meet by the beach while you nosh.

The fireworks are on Saturday, July 22 (Australia), Wednesday, July 26 (Mexico), and Saturday, July 29 (Philippines). Before Team Mexico and Team Philippines show off their stuff, you can listen to non-stop live entertainment from 2 pm to 8 pm representing the competing countries.

You can take in Mexican performances and there will be a lineup of Filipino performances. Organizers worked with each country’s consulate to curate captivating performances.

“From gourmet hotdogs from JapaDog to refreshing Poke from Aloha Poke or classic mini donuts from Little Ootie’s, there will be something for any appetite – and a majority of vendors will offer vegan, vegetarian, and or/gluten-free options,” said organizers.

Here are some of the vendors that you’ll be able to find along Beach Avenue on fireworks night:

Aloha Poke

JapaDog Truck

Little Devils

Manchu Picchu

Taco N’Todo

The Thai Box

Triple O’s

Fusion Icy

Kampong Malaysian

Little Ooties

Moms Grilled Cheese

Shameless Buns

Teriyaki Express

Tornado Truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Celebration of Light (@celeboflight)



If you’re watching the fireworks from Inukshuk Point, you can dig into a special menu inspired by the competing country. The Austria-influenced theme on July 22 will include Vegan Chiko Rolls with chili sauce and potato and capsicum salad. On July 26, the food inspired by Team Mexico will include asado de boda – a slow-roasted pork shoulder in ancho chili, chocolate, orange, and cumin, accompanied by Mexican rice, a crispy tortilla, and a black bean and corn salad. On Team Philippines night, they will serve grilled chicken inasal with Sinangag rice, pinoy vegetable salad, and inasal sauce.

The fireworks kick off at 10 pm each night so you’ll have plenty of time to try out old and new favourite food trucks.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the

2023 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Daily Hive Staff