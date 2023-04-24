Honda Celebration of Light 2023 participating countries announced

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Three heavyweights in the global fireworks display industry from three different continents have been named as participants for the 31st annual Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition in Summer 2023.

During a press conference this morning, organizers of Vancouver’s fireworks festival announced the three participating fireworks companies and the countries they will each represent in the fireworks competition.

The 2023 competition will begin with the team representing Australia on Saturday, July 22, followed by Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and The Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

“The City of Vancouver is proud to welcome the hundreds of thousands of Vancouverites, British Columbians, Canadians, and those from around the world to celebrate and enjoy this one-of-a-kind event,” said Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver.

“The Honda Celebration of Light has become synonymous with summertime fun in Vancouver by bringing people together and showcasing our city’s vibrancy.”

JUST IN… These are the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks countries! – Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺

– Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽

– Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭#CelebOfLighthttps://t.co/YB7t0zaJTf — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 24, 2023

Returning to the Honda Celebration of Light in 2023 is Howard & Sons. The Australian fireworks institution last competed in Vancouver in 2016, when it came second place behind Team USA, represented by the fireworks team at Walt Disney World Resort. pic.twitter.com/NC6hWGfhSc — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 24, 2023

The last time Howard & Sons participated in the Vancouver fireworks competition was in 2016, when it came second against The Walt Disney Company’s representation of the United States.

Howard & Sons is a family-operated fireworks institution that began in 1922 and was previously the longtime fireworks product supplier for Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. Some of their largest and most prestigious fireworks shows were created for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006 and Delhi in 2010.

In addition to Howard & Sons representing Team Australia, Grupo Avacon will represent Team Mexico, while Blue Peacock will represent Team Philipines.

For the first time in at least a long while, the Honda Celebration of Light’s final night will not coincide with the BC Day long weekend and the Vancouver Pride Parade, which is scheduled this year for Sunday, August 6.

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

