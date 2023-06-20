The best places to watch the Celebration of Light in Vancouver
Vancouver’s Honda Celebration of Light is one of the city’s most highly anticipated summer events, and the fireworks show draws hundreds of thousands of people around the Lower Mainland to check out the magical event.
That’s a lot of people looking for a good view, which means it’s a good idea to start planning ahead.
Whether you’d prefer to grab a chill seat at a local bar with a good patio or are hoping to grab tickets for one of the Celebration of Light’s numerous sponsored venues, this is your go-to list for where to find the killer views.
From beachside patios to bars with perfect views, these are the best spots in Vancouver to watch the Celebration of Light.
The Bayside Lounge
Maybe our favourite of the bunch, The Bayside Lounge is a ’70s-era bar with windows all the way around its circular shape, meaning it’s got some of the best views in the entire city. This place doesn’t take reservations, so if you plan on spending the evening here you better plan to come early.
Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Craft Beer Market English Bay
This location of Craft has a huge partially covered patio, some great summery slushy drinks, and plenty of snacks to get you through the entire afternoon and evening you’ll likely be chilling here.
Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Cactus Club English Bay
Probably one of the most iconic locations of local chain Cactus Club, this spot is great even for those who aren’t huge fans of the brand. You really can’t get any better than this beach view, since the restaurant is located right on the beach. The only issue you might have is getting a spot here, so head there early!
Address: 1790 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
A staple for fresh seafood in the area, Papi’s also has a great patio with prime views for the fireworks. Order a platter of oysters and a cold beer (or several) and settle in for an evening of magic.
Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver
Hook Restaurant
Check out this charming seafood spot for fresh eats as well as some seriously great views of English Bay. The patio here is small but worth trying to snag a spot if you can.
Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver
The Three Brits Public House
This beachfront hangout serves up great cocktails, delightful eats, and great views, of course.
Address: 1780 Davie Street, Vancouver
Concord Pacific Patio
This year, Honda Celebration of Light has teamed up with Concord Pacific to add a new venue for fireworks fans looking for a fresh vantage point. The Concord Pacific Patio serves up elevated unobstructed views of Vancouver’s annual three-night fireworks spectacular, plus tasty drinks and eats. Concord Pacific Patio tickets are already sold out for July 26 and tickets for July 22 and July 29 go on sale as of today at 10 am.
Tickets: Available online
Concord Pacific Grandstand
One of the event’s most popular ticketed events, the Grandstand provides uninhibited views of the fireworks barges with its elevated, reserved bleacher seating. This event is open to all ages, with licensed bars available inside the venue and food trucks available outside the venue on the street.
Tickets: Available online
Scotiabank Lounge
Another Honda Celebration of Light sponsored patio, this lounge provides guests with premium views in a 19+ venue on the roof of the bathhouse in English Bay. Food and beverage will be supplied by Stanley Park Brew Pub.
Tickets: Available online
Inukshuk Point
Located at the Inukshuk peninsula overlooking English Bay, the Inukshuk Point viewing venue provides the closest vantage point to the fireworks. Local food and beverage options are also available, curated based on cuisines from the competing countries.
Tickets: Available online
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2023
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver