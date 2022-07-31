Meet Me At The Barre

Team Spain provided the closing curtain for the 30th anniversary of the Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks competition on Saturday night.

Pirotecnia Zaragozana, a 162-year-old Spanish pyrotechnics company, lit up the night sky with its “Heroes” themed pyromusical, as a tribute to the essential workers of the pandemic.

To deliver this tribute theme, the company compiled a soundtrack with songs that literally included “Heroes” in their titles and lyrics.

Special footage — Relive the entire 25-minute 2022 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Spain:

Vancouver Police did not report any issues resulting from the event, but the night saw the largest crowds over this year’s three-night event, with police closing access to the main portion of English Bay Beach at around 9 pm due to the area reaching capacity. This was not done for the previous two nights.

The final night of the Honda Celebration of Light typically sees the largest crowds — approximately 500,000 spectators in and around English Bay — as it coincides over the BC Day long weekend.

Team Japan kicked off the first Honda Celebration of Light since 2019 on July 23, followed by Team Canada on July 27 and Team Spain on July 30. The winning team for the 2022 fireworks competition will be announced on August 1.

Just a little over 1 hour to go. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/AuwU50bJip — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 31, 2022

“Heroes (we could be)” by Alesso closes the 30th annual Honda Celebration of Light! Tonight’s theme: A tribute to frontline workers, the Heroes of the pandemic. Well done, Spain! 🇪🇸#CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/bY5IZo4yQy — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 31, 2022

Light me like a rocket, cause can’t nothing stop it. All I see is fireworks, all I see is fireworks. Every night it’s fireworks, every night it’s fireworks… #fireworks #Vancouver #HondaCelebrationOfLights pic.twitter.com/Azf8CuuotT — Lawrence Wang (@byLaw) July 31, 2022

Celestial @CelebOfLight? Check out the cheeky meteor that tried to steal the #fireworks show in #Vancouver at around the 7 second mark. 📹by Mike Cook. @globalnews @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/5t6GOKhGBA — John Streit (@johnrstreit) July 31, 2022

Last night of fireworks in #vancouver ! I kinda have the best seat in the city!#CelebrationOfLight pic.twitter.com/lj037b40ym — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) July 31, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Chobaniuk (@morbital)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Cote (@cotecanucks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kazzy | Lost boy (@kaz.natoriousamurai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MattyBrinks (@matybrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wade Comer (@wadecomerphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Schram (@megsy_schram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey S Liang (@liang.jeffrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadiq (@bandaa_qidas)

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light