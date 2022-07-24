EventsCelebration of Light

Kudos to Japan: Honda Celebration of Light fireworks come roaring back (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Jul 24 2022, 6:17 pm
Team Japan's show during the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light. (Mark Teasdale/@ MarksGonePublic/Twitter/submitted)
The Honda Celebration of Light fireworks made a grand return Saturday night, following a prolonged pandemic hiatus that saw the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 festivals.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Vancouver’s quintessential summer event, and one of the world’s longest consecutive running fireworks competitions.

Last night’s display was designed by Akariya Fireworks, representing Team Japan 🇯🇵.

Normally, the pyrotechnics teams that represent a country are on-site as consultants, assisting the local team. But due to Japan’s strict, lengthy quarantine rules for anyone entering or returning to the country, the representatives with Akariya Fireworks opted not to come to Vancouver, and instead sent their design to the local production company to coordinate.

Special footage: Relive the entire 25-minute 2022 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Japan:

Akariya Fireworks put on a very traditional display, with positions that are simultaneous, symmetrical, big, and high impact. The soundtrack featured a range of Japanese music, along with “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman musical for the finale.

This team is a Honda Celebration of Light favourite, having previously won the Honda Celebration of Light twice in 2014 and 2017.

The Vancouver Police Department did not report any issues as a result of last night’s celebration. Each night typically draws upwards of 400,000 spectators to the beaches, parks, and seawall around English Bay.

There are two more fireworks night to come for the 2022 festival; Team Canada will take to the night sky over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, followed by Team Spain on Saturday, July 30.

All fireworks shows, starting at 10 pm, are preceded by the Red Bull Air Show at 7:40 pm. On Canada’s night, there will be a special additional air show featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds at 6 pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiran (@kgug.yvr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Dadlani (@thekidfrommumbai)

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light

