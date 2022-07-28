A family-led, volunteer-based team of pyrotechnic experts from the Yukon put on a magical fireworks show for the second night of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver.

Wednesday’s pyromusical spectacular by Midnight Sun Fireworks, representing Team Canada, creatively delivered special effects never seen before at Vancouver’s international fireworks competition, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

The show began with a “pirate ship battle” between two fiery ships perched on the fireworks barge, with the Pirates of the Caribbean film soundtrack cementing the theme of this segment.

Later on, the sequence transitioned to the supporting soundtracks of classic rock and disco songs, including the “YMCA” song by the Village People. Rockets were used to literally spell out “YMCA” repeatedly.

Special footage — Relive the entire 25-minute 2022 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Canada:

This was the largest show yet by the group of volunteers. They put on their first pyromusical in Whitehorse in 2014, and they won the championship title of the Fête du Lac des Nations — a major fireworks competition in Sherbrooke, Quebec — in 2018.

The Vancouver Police Department did not report any issues as a result of last night’s celebration. Each night typically draws upwards of 400,000 spectators to the beaches, parks, and seawall around English Bay. Team Canada’s night was preceded by both the Red Bull Air Show and a special airshow by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Such good vibes in Vancouver during @CelebOfLight. pic.twitter.com/KsIngUJv5s — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2022

There is now just one more fireworks night to come for the 2022 festival; Team Japan took to the night sky over English Bay last Saturday, July 23, while Team Spain will close this year’s festival on Saturday, July 30. All fireworks shows start at 10 pm sharp.

Following tradition, the BC Day long weekend will be a busy period in Vancouver for events, with Saturday, July 30’s final fireworks show expected to attract the largest crowds. Just hours later on Sunday, July 31, the streets of downtown Vancouver’s West End will come alive again with the Vancouver Pride Parade, which kicks off at noon.

Awesome @CelebOfLight Vancouver fireworks pre-show by the @CFSnowbirds! It’s just after 6:15 pm, and English Bay Beach is already starting to get packed. It’s Canada 🇨🇦 night for the Honda Celebration of Light. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/F6kSQ5B0DL — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2022

Fireworks synchronized to the #YMCA 🏳️‍🌈 song is something you didn’t know you needed until now. They literally spelled out YMCA repeatedly using rockets. Well done tonight, Team Canada! 🇨🇦 @CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/guku1dqdEm — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2022

Tonight’s Honda Celebration of Light by Team Canada 🇨🇦 even had a “Pirates of the Caribbean” ship battle! #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/xOz5vADMRa — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2022

I kept seeing Pacman Ghosts in Canada’s fireworks show tonight. I think I am seeing things. I need to get to sleep. Good Night All!! 🙂 #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/F5HVuMozGW — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) July 28, 2022

Final approach into @yvrairport tonight. Got the fireworks show all the way in. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/sivQhJkF5i — Vanessa G (@heyintuition) July 28, 2022

