Team Canada's Honda Celebration of Light 2022 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS)

A magical atmosphere descended on English Bay on Wednesday, July 27 for the second night of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light, with Team Canada taking to the sky.

The design, including the choice of soundtrack, was made by Yukon volunteer-based group Midnight Sun Fireworks.

The pyromusical began with themes from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film series, before transitioning to classic rock and disco, including iconic songs by the Village People (“YMCA”), Paul McCartney and the Wings (“Live And Let Die”), and The Who “Baba O’Riley.”

There is now just one more fireworks night to come for the 2022 festival; Team Japan took to the night sky over English Bay last Saturday, July 23, while Team Spain will close this year’s festival on Saturday, July 30. All fireworks shows carry a duration of 25 minutes and start at 10 pm sharp.

Full video of Team Canada’s show at the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light

In the same arranged order of the pyromusical, here is the full list of music and songs in Team Canada’s soundtrack for their performance in the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light:

1. “Hoist the Colours” from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

2. “Will and Elizabeth” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

3. “He’s a Pirate” (Violin cover by Taylor Davis of the main theme of Pirates of the Caribbean)

4. “Killer Queen” by Queen

5. “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

6. “Beyond the Sea” by Bobby Darin

7. “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates

8. “YMCA” by Village People

9. “Live And Let Die” (2018 remaster version) by Paul McCartney and Wings

10. “Baba O’Riley” by The Who

