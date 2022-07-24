Team Japan's Honda Celebration of Light 2022 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS)
Jul 24 2022, 6:49 pm
Team Japan took to the night sky over English Bay on Saturday, July 23 for the first fireworks show of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light.
The unique, unconventional fireworks soundtrack featured a wide range of music — everything from Japanese anime to music from Tokyo Disney Sea theme park.
Two more shows are scheduled for the 30th year of the festival; a team representing Canada will take to the night sky on Wednesday, July 27, followed by Spain on Saturday, July 30.
Full video of Team Japan’s show at the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba OST – HATSU ONI TAIJI 初鬼対峙 by Go Shiina
Zyounetsu Tairiku 2007
Wherever You Are — One Ok Rock
It don’t mean a thing (Big Band Beat Tokyo Disney Sea 15th
Anniversary)
Gimme Chocolate!! 베비메탈 (BABYMETAL)
千本桜
The Greatest Show
