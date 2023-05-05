The list for North America’s 50 Best Bars has just dropped, and one Vancouver spot made the list.

Launched last year as a new list and awards program by the organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars, the 2023 list acknowledges seven Canadian spots in total, with Toronto’s Civil Liberties ranking the highest among Canadian mentions at number 12.

Botanist was the only Vancouver spot to be included on the list this year, coming in at number 19.

Botanist, the Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant inside the Fairmont Pacific Rim, was also recently the recipient of this year’s Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, also granted by the same awards body as North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Botanist “received the single-best hospitality experience during the voting period,” according to the 260 members of the Best Bars Academy.

This was the first time a Canadian bar was granted this award since its inception in 2020.

Botanist was also granted the Exceptional Cocktail Award during Vancouver’s inaugural Michelin Guide Awards in October 2022.

The North America’s 50 Best Bars award ceremony took place in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende on May 4. The results were comprised of the ranked votes made by 260 bar industry experts across the region, who submitted their choices based on personal experiences.

With files from Hanna McLean