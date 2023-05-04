A much-loved local Vancouver breakfast joint has just announced that it’s set to expand with a second location.

Breakfast Table, which currently operates in the South Granville neighbourhood at 3014 Granville Street, shared the news on its social media that it had officially taken possession of a work-in-progress space in Richmond’s Steveston Village.

This space, it turns out, is at 120-12480 No. 1 Road, the former address of the recently shuttered Super Supermoment, a Hong Kong-style cafe and eatery.

“We took possession on May 1st and after some renovations and personalizations we hope to open the doors in early June,” Breakfast Table shared.

“In just four days we’ve had a lovely warm reception from the local community, and it already feels as welcoming as South Granville has been,” the post continued.

When this new spot opens later this summer, it will offer menu items similar to its Vancouver location, including chicken karaage hash, a Hangover platter (with eggs, sausage, bacon, and a mini waffle), a selection of benedicts, and plenty more.

Vancouver’s Breakfast Table was originally located on West Broadway before it was forced to move due to this location being redeveloped into the new SkyTrain station at Broadway and Granville. It moved to its South Granville location in early 2020.

Stay tuned for more details on the new Breakfast Table location in Steveston Village.

Address: 120-12480 No. 1 Road, Richmond

