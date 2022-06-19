If you’ve been thinking about cat adoption, then now’s a purr-fect time to add a kitty to your family.

The BC SPCA said on Sunday, June 19 that they’re “overwhelmed with incoming animals” and will offer 50% adult cat adoption fees from June 20 to 30.

Hopefully, this will help the organization to free up space for incoming animals.

General manager of communications for the BC SPCA Lorie Chortyk said in a release “Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations.”

“Just this month we took in 120 cats from a property in northern BC and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province.”

“This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources,” she said.

Meet Fiona & Princess Bubblegum! 🐈 🐈 This sweet pair are looking for a home together. Fiona has lots of love to give to those that earn her trust! ❤ Princess Bubblegum is a confident & curious gal. Learn more about them today: https://t.co/D4LFLbFnFE #WestVancouver #BCSPCA pic.twitter.com/vC8tulRW1r — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) June 18, 2022

Lots of the cats up for adoption have come from cases where the BC SCPA has taken in a large number of cats at once, including a dozen Himalayan cats.

“We are definitely getting more and more requests for help on properties where hoarding situations have gotten out of control, or people are just overwhelmed with the number of animals they are caring for,” said Chortyk.

“COVID, the rising cost of living and mental health challenges are all playing a role in this increased need for help.”

Ready to adopt a new feline family member? You can go to the BC SPCA website and check out all the animals waiting for their forever homes plus instructions on how the adoption process works.

“You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity to help more abused and neglected animals,” said Chortyk.