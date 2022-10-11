FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Downtown Vancouver is getting two new casual food destinations tomorrow

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Oct 11 2022, 10:19 pm
@chachissandwiches/Instagram | @devillecoffee/Instagram

Downtown Vancouver is getting two new casual food destinations tomorrow: Deville Coffee and Chachi’s Sandwiches.

Both concepts are slated to launch in Bentall 5 at 550 Burrard Street in Vancouver on Wednesday.

This will be Deville’s third Vancouver location to open. The Alberta-based coffee-and-treats concept also has plans to open a fourth spot at The Post down the line.

 

As for Chachi’s, the fast-casual comfort food destination already operates several outposts in BC, including one in Vancouver at Pacific Centre.

Be sure to check out these new spots if you’re in the neighbourhood tomorrow.

