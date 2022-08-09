Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" is making an appearance in Canada

Calling all heat seekers! Paqui Tortilla Chips’ famous #OneChipChallenge will soon be available in Canada, which means folks across the country can try their hand at the brand’s infamous claim to fame.

Starting August 11, daredevils can find the single chip to complete this “hot as hell” challenge themselves in Sobeys and Safeway stores.

Dished is told this year’s challenge, the sixth year it’s running, will feature a chip highlighting two of the hottest peppers in the world — the Carolina Reaper Pepper and the Scorpion Pepper.

Described as being “so hot it will shock your tongue blue,” we can’t really decide if we’re excited or terrified to check this out.

“We are excited to make our debut in Canadian stores with the Paqui One Chip Challenge now available in Sobeys and Safeway stores,” said Paqui Senior Brand Manager Brandon Kieffer.

“Fans be warned, this year’s chip isn’t for the faint of heart and there’s no cheating the test. Only the bravest will be able to prove they faced the Reaper when they show off their blue tongue after completing the challenge.”

This hot-as-hell challenge will also be featured on a special episode of Hot Ones, which airs on August 25 on First We Feast’s YouTube channel.

To learn more about the One Chip Challenge, head here.