Public consultation is underway to determine how the public spaces around SkyTrain’s brand new Capstan Station can be optimized and better integrated with the new transit hub.

The City of Richmond is seeking public input to “identify physical elements to enhance the experience of residents and visitors in the area and encourage multi-modal connectivity.”

Preliminary ideas by the municipal government to date designate an area immediately north of the station underneath the Canada Line guideway for a “sports zone” with active colourful outdoor recreation features, and a “play zone” with active colourful play structures and a “celebration zone” with flexible hardscape and grass lawn immediately northeast of the station — referred to as “Capstan Park”.

Immediately to the south of the station, under the Canada Line guideway, there would be a “market zone” — described as an area with an “adaptable food focused node, co-located with permanent shops and restaurants.” Preliminary conceptual artistic renderings suggest a space that could offer a night market-like experience.

It is noted by the City that a passenger pick-up and drop-off area is planned for a future new east-west mid-block road just north of Capstan Station, and there will be new weather protection covering to enhance the short pedestrian route between the station and the designated pick-up and drop-off area.

Other features being considered for the station’s public realm include special lighting, street furniture, and public art.

The new Capstan Station is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — roughly midway between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations — within the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which is steadily reaching its anticipated full buildout of over 15,000 residents and more than 3,000 jobs in a range of mixed-use retail and restaurant uses. The station is immediately west of Concord Pacific’s new Picasso at Galleria condominium building, which will activate the station’s immediate public realm with its ground-level uses of an arts hub and retail/restaurant spaces.

In a statement to Daily Hive Urbanized this week upon inquiry, TransLink states construction on Capstan Station is now in the final stages. The remaining work includes electrical integration, exterior plaza work, and connections with the Canada Line system.

Furthermore, the station is “still projected to open in the coming months.”

Capstan Station’s opening is delayed due to earlier supply chain issues and challenges with building a new additional infill station in the middle of an active metro line. Construction work has necessitated significant scheduled disruptions to Canada Line service, particularly during the evening hours.

Construction on Capstan Station first began in September 2021. The station was originally expected to open in Summer 2023, before being initially delayed to early 2024, and then finally to “mid-2024”.

When construction first began, it was stated that the project carried a budget of $52 million. The City of Richmond provided $32 million it collected from the Capstan Village area’s developers specifically towards building the station, and TransLink covered the remainder of $20 million.

An online survey by the City of Richmond on Capstan Station’s future public realm design is open through August 11, 2024.