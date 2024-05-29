May 2024 artistic rendering of the redevelopment of the Richmond Night Market site at Duck Island. (Arcadis/Cayan Group/Jingon International Development)

Last week in a public hearing, Richmond City Council unanimously and swiftly approved the official community plan (OCP) amendments and rezoning for the redevelopment of the Richmond Night Market site at Duck Island into a “world-class” entertainment district, with hotels as the largest use.

This will be a significant project with 100% commercial uses, entailing 1.32 million sq ft of hotel uses, 910,000 sq ft of office/institution space, 540,000 sq ft of entertainment space, and 622,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses — all within nearly a dozen mid-rise buildings up to 12 storeys. This is intended to be a lively vibrant tourist and regional destination.

Given its location under the flight path of Vancouver International Airport’s North Runway and various municipal policies, the project carries zero residential uses.

Additionally, there will be over 10 acres of new public parks and open spaces, including a riverfront promenade and ecological restoration of the former industrial site’s shoreline.

Jingon International Development told Daily Hive Urbanized that with the latest approvals, they will now proceed with the necessary work to enact the zoning bylaw and submit the development permit application for the first phase of the project. The first phase spans 1.6 million sq ft of the entire redevelopment’s 3.4 million sq ft of total building floor area. Arcadis is the project’s architectural design firm.

Furthermore, Jingon has now announced it has partnered with Middle Eastern developer Cayan Group, and they have together formed a joint venture called Cayan Pacific Management to solidify both companies as co-developers and stakeholders of the Duck Island redevelopment.

Cayan’s head offices are located in Dubai and Riyadh, with some of their most notable projects being major residential tower developments in Dubai Marina, including the landmark twisting Cayan Tower, and an upcoming Hilton hotel project for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this new venture and ready to bring our skills in creating landmark projects into this exciting market. Partnering with this esteemed group, we’re eager to merge our extensive experience in crafting sustainable, environmentally conscious, and distinctive destination communities worldwide,” said Ahmed Alhatti, chairman of Cayan Pacific, in a statement.

Existing condition of the Duck Island site, home of Richmond Night Market:

Future condition of the Duck Island site:

Furthermore, the joint venture has revealed they are in discussions with global hotel chain Hilton as a major hotel partner for the redevelopment.

The amount of hotel floor space slated for the redevelopment could potentially generate several thousand hotel rooms, plus supporting spaces for events, meetings, and conventions. It could become one of the largest clusters of hotel rooms in Metro Vancouver outside downtown Vancouver.

According to a recent study commissioned by Destination Vancouver, 20,000 additional hotel rooms are needed across Metro Vancouver over the coming decades, including 10,000 rooms within Vancouver and 10,000 rooms elsewhere in the region outside Vancouver. Currently, the region is facing a shortage of hotel rooms that could put a damper on tourism and the local economy.

“Duck Island has all the elements to become a leading international commercial hub and a premier entertainment complex, including multiple hotel brands that can attract business and leisure travellers from every segment,” said Matt Wehling, senior vice president, development of US and Canada for Hilton.

“We are excited to see the progress of this one-of-a-kind project, which will no doubt set a new benchmark of hospitality in Richmond, and to continue playing an integral role in the growth and success of the country’s tourism sector.”

Hilton is also the hotel brand and operator for the future new hotel complex with about 400 rooms at 888 West Broadway next to SkyTrain’s future Oak-VGH Station in Vancouver.

It is anticipated that upon full buildout, the redevelopment’s mix of commercial uses will generate over 11,000 on-site jobs.

This is a strategic site for such a development, with its adjacency to SkyTrain Bridgeport Station and River Rock Casino Resort, and close proximity to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Richmond City Centre, and downtown Vancouver via a short ride on the SkyTrain Canada Line.

“Duck Island represents one of the largest economic development project in Richmond, since the building of YVR. The strategic involvement of Cayan Pacific and now the collaboration with Hilton Worldwide mark a transformative moment for Richmond,” said Kevin McNaney, the project lead and spokesperson for Jingon.

“We are excited that a world-class entertainment destination will emerge in Richmond, which reaffirms our commitment to innovative and inclusive development that benefits the community and the environment.”

Jingon has indicated that they are working with the operators of the Richmond Night Market to incorporate and adjust their event into the development.

Over the short term during the multi-phased construction process, the market’s footprint on the 22-acre vacant site at 8351 River Road and 2431 No. 3 Road will be shifted to enable the popular seasonal event to remain on site. Over the longer term, when the site is built out, the intention is to shift the market indoors — presumably as a year-round attraction — with some spill-out outdoor spaces.

The night market first relocated to its existing home at Duck Island in 2012, and its current three-year lease on the site for the seasonal attraction expires in 2026.