Opening of new SkyTrain Capstan Station further delayed to later in 2024

Public transit riders will have to wait at least a few months longer before they are able to use Capstan Station, the new additional SkyTrain station being built on the Canada Line.

TransLink confirmed to Daily Hive Urbanized that the opening of Capstan Station has moved to mid-2024 due to “work sequencing and worksite conditions,” which means a potential opening sometime over the summer months instead of sometime over the coming weeks, late this winter or early spring.

This represents another delay in the completion and opening of the infill station on the Canada Line in Richmond.

Capstan Station was originally scheduled to open last year, but then in June 2023, TransLink indicated that the station’s opening date had been moved to early 2024 for the reason of “supply chain issues” at the time. It has become apparent that this already delayed timeline is no longer achievable.

The station is being built near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — roughly midway between Bridgeport Station and Aberdeen Station.

When construction began in September 2021, the project carried a budget of $52 million, with the City of Richmond providing $32 million it collected from the Capstan Village area’s developers specifically towards building the station and TransLink covering the remainder of $20 million.

To accommodate station construction activities, major scheduled service disruptions have been occurring on the Canada Line segment in Richmond between Bridgeport and Richmond-Brighouse stations since 2022, specifically regular early closures of service in the evening.

When open, Capstan Station will serve a high-density neighbourhood that will eventually grow to 16,000 residents living in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

Over on the Expo Line, scheduled service disruptions can be expected over the coming years. From February 10, 2024, until early 2026, there will be reduced Expo Line service between Production Way-University Station and Braid Station to allow major construction work for SkyTrain’s new operations and maintenance centre (OMC4) near Braid Station.