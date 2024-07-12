Canucks reveal training camp plans and they're going to Penticton

The Vancouver Canucks will be spending a lot of time in Penticton this September.

Training camp will be hosted at the South Okanagan Events Centre September 19 to 22, the Canucks announced this morning. It’s the first time that the training camp will be hosted in Pentiction since 2010.

Of course, Penticton is the host city for the Young Stars prospect tournament, which will take place from September 13 to 16.

“Staying in Penticton for training camp following Young Stars makes perfect sense for our organization,” said Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford. “The facilities are first class, the fans in the interior are very passionate, and the players, coaches, and staff really enjoy what the city and region has to offer. Our hockey club is committed to growing the game province-wide, and we really enjoy taking our camp to different cities in British Columbia. We look forward to connecting with our fan base in the Okanagan and using these on-ice sessions to set the standard and put in place the structure needed for the start of another season.”

Practice sessions will be open to the public, as will the Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday.

Two days after training camp wraps up, the Canucks will begin their preseason schedule with a game against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena on September 24. The regular season schedule begins for Vancouver at home on October 9 against the Calgary Flames.

“We’re excited to welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Penticton for their training camp,” said Dean Clarke, general manager of the South Okanagan Events Centre. “This camp is a fantastic way to celebrate our partnership with the Canucks, which has spanned over a decade, and gives our community a unique opportunity to see NHL players in action, showcasing world-class hockey right here in the Okanagan.”

The Canucks are one of only a few NHL teams that regularly hold their training camp outside their home city. They went to Victoria last year, with Whistler hosting in 2022.