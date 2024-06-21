Canucks are back September 24 to start preseason schedule

The preseason schedule is out for the Vancouver Canucks, who return to Rogers Arena in just over three months’ time.

The Canucks will play six preseason games ahead of the 2024-25 season, beginning with a September 24 game against the Seattle Kraken on home ice. The Abbotsford Centre will host the Canucks’ second preseason game on September 25 against the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver then heads on the road for three games in a row, against Seattle (September 27), Calgary (September 28), and the Edmonton Oilers (September 30).

The final game of the preseason is set for October 4 against the Oilers in Vancouver.

The six-game preseason schedule includes the same number of games as last year and one fewer than they played in 2022 and 2021.